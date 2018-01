Jan 12 (Reuters) - Coupa Software Inc:

* COUPA PRICES $200 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* NOTES WILL BE SENIOR, UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF COUPA, AND INTEREST WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN CASH AT A RATE OF 0.375% PER ANNUM​

* ‍CO GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $30 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES​

* SAYS ‍ESTIMATES THAT NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $193.8 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: