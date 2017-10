Oct 17 (Reuters) - Optima Specialty Steel

* Court confirms Optima Specialty Steel’S modified plan of reorganization

* Says United States Bankruptcy Court for District Of Delaware confirmed its modified plan of reorganization​

* Says plan confirmation clears way for oss to complete its financial restructuring and emerge from bankruptcy in coming weeks​

* Says the plan, sponsored by DDJ Capital Management, received support of all of company’s major creditor groups​ Source text for Eikon: