BRIEF-Court Discontinues Rehabilitation Proceedings of Hyperion unit

April 13 (Reuters) - HYPERION SA:

* LEARNS ABOUT DISCONTINUATION OF REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS AGAINST ITS UNIT, MALOPOLSKA SIEC SZEROKOPASMOWA SP. Z O.O.

* COMPANY SAYS THAT COURT JUSTIFIES ITS DECISION BY SAYING THAT CONDUCTING THE PROCEEDINGS COULD LEAD TO HARMING CREDITORS AND THAT THERE IS NO FUNDS TO COVER COSTS OF PROCEEDINGS AND THAT THERE IS NO POSSIBILITY TO RESUME THE UNIT’S OPERATIONS

* COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT OPENING OF REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS FOR ITS UNIT IN OCT.