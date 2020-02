BRIEF-Court Of Arbitration For Sport Says Conducting An Arbitration Procedure Between The World Anti-Doping Agency And The Russian Anti-Doping Agency

Feb 27 (Reuters) - THE COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT :

* THE COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT SAYS CONDUCTING AN ARBITRATION PROCEDURE BETWEEN THE WORLD ANTI-DOPING AGENCY AND THE RUSSIAN ANTI-DOPING AGENCY

* THE COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT SAYS PROCEDURAL TIMETABLE FOR FILING OF WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED AND WILL RUN UNTIL MID-APRIL 2020

* THE COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT SAYS HEARING WILL NOT BE HELD IN PUBLIC DUE TO ABSENCE OF AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN ALL PARTIES CONCERNED