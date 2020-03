BRIEF-Courtois FY Net Result Group Share down At EUR 0.2 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Courtois SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS 2019

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT 31 DEC 2019, ALL THE PREMISES ARE LEASED WITH EXCEPTION OF PREMISES IN TOULOUSE AND PARIS 18ÈME, WHICH IS IN PROCESS OF BEING SOLD FOR NET AMOUNT OF 336 K€

* NO IMPACT RELATED TO COVID-19 IS PRESENTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COURTOIS WILL PROPOSE TO THE NEXT GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS THAT NO DIVIDENDS BE DISTRIBUTED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2019

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 5.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO