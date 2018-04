April 18 (Reuters) - Courts Asia Ltd:

* GROUP EXPECTS EARNINGS FOR Q4 FY17/18 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED, WITH POSSIBILITY OF REPORTING A NET LOSS POSITION FOR QUARTER

* FY2018 IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN PROFITABLE

* EXPECTED EARNINGS REDUCTION IN Q4 DUE TO DECLINE IN REVENUE OF GROUP'S MALAYSIA BUSINESS