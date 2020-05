BRIEF-Covalon Delays Filing Of Interim Financial Statements Due To Delays Related To Covid-19

May 29 (Reuters) - Covalon Technologies Ltd:

* COVALON DELAYS FILING OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE TO DELAYS RELATED TO COVID-19 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES - AS AT MARCH 31, 2020, CO DID NOT MEET SEVERAL OF COVENANTS ASSOCIATED WITH ITS ACQUISITION AND OPERATING BANKING CREDIT FACILITY

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD - MANAGEMENT IS IN CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS WITH HSBC BANK CANADA REGARDING CO’S ACQUISITION AND OPERATING BANKING CREDIT FACILITY

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD - BEGUN PRODUCTION OF A HAND SANITIZER AND ANTIMICROBIAL SPRAY AT ITS FACILITY IN MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES - WORKING WITH HSBC TO OBTAIN WAIVERS FOR ANY COVENANTS THAT CO HAS NOT MET & PROJECTS IT WILL BE UNABLE TO MEET DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: