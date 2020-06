June 30 (Reuters) - Covalon Technologies Ltd:

* COVALON PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD - CONTINUES TO RELY ON EXEMPTION TO POSTPONE FILING OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD - EXPECTS TO FILE DOCUMENTS BY EXTENSION DATE OF JULY 14, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: