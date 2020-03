BRIEF-Covalon States It Is Not Making Claims That CovaGuard Has Ability To Eliminate, Contain Covid-19 Virus

March 31 (Reuters) - Covalon Technologies Ltd:

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES - CLARIFIES TESTING TO DATE ON COVAGUARD TECHNOLOGY HAS BEEN BASED ON INDUSTRY STANDARD ASTM INTERNATIONAL & CLSI TEST METHODS

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES - TESTED COVAGUARD TECHNOLOGY USING SURROGATE PATHOGENS THAT MIMIC RESPONSES OF CORONAVIRUSES TO ANTIMICROBIALS

* COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IS IN PROCESS OF WORKING WITH SPECIALIZED THIRD-PARTY LABS LICENSED TO TEST COVAGUARD ON LIVE COVID-19 VIRUSES

* COVALON - AT IIROC'S REQUEST, CO STATES IT IS NOT MAKING ANY IMPLIED CLAIMS THAT COVAGUARD PRODUCT HAS ABILITY TO ELIMINATE, CONTAIN COVID-19 VIRUS