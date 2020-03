March 3 (Reuters) -

* FRANCE’S COVEA SAYS APPROVED TODAY MOU WITH EXOR RELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF PARTNERRE LTD GROUP FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION, IN CASH, OF $9 BILLION

* FRANCE’S COVEA SAYS PREFERRED SHARES ISSUED BY PARTNERRE AND LISTED ON THE NYSE, WOULD NOT BE INCLUDED IN THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

* COVEA SAYS IT WOULD FINANCE THE ACQUISITION PRICE ENTIRELY FROM AVAILABLE OWN RESOURCES