BRIEF-Covenant Transportation CEO ‍David Parker and wife sells 250,000 shares of co

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc

* Covenant Transportation Group - CEO ‍David Parker and his wife sold 250,000 shares of co’s Class A common stock between Oct 25-27

* Covenant Transportation Group - CEO Parker and his wife also ‍adopted a written sales plan for sale of up to an additional 750,000 shares

* Covenant Transportation Group - the ‍sales under 10b5-1 trading plan may commence on Nov 1, 2017 and would be completed by Nov 1, 2018​