BRIEF-Covenant Transportation - For Two Months Ended Feb 28 Average Freight Revenue Per Tractor Increased 6.3%

March 14 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc :

* FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEB 28, 2018, AVERAGE FREIGHT REVENUE PER TRACTOR INCREASED 6.3% VERSUS LAST YEAR

* “TRUCKLOAD FREIGHT ENVIRONMENT HAS BEEN FAVORABLE DURING Q1 TO DATE”

* FLEET SIZE WAS ESSENTIALLY FLAT FOR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2018 VERSUS SAME 2017 PERIOD

* EXPECT TO REPORT CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS FOR Q1 OF 2018 IN A RANGE OF $0.17 TO $0.23 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S