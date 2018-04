April 16 (Reuters) - Coventry Building Society:

* COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY ANNOUNCES IT INTENDS TO APPOINT GARY HOFFMAN AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD

* IT IS INTENDED MR HOFFMAN WILL JOIN BOARD ON 26 APRIL 2018

* SOCIETY’S CURRENT INTERIM CHAIR PETER AYLIFFE WILL RESUME ROLE OF DEPUTY CHAIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)