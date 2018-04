April 4 (Reuters) - COVEO:

* ‍COVEO ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION INVESTMENT LED BY EVERGREEN COAST CAPITAL​

* ‍COVEO SAYS SECURED A $100 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT FOR A 27% STAKE IN COMPANY​

* ‍COVEO SAYS INVESTMENT WAS LED BY ELLIOTT’S MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA-BASED PRIVATE EQUITY AFFILIATE, EVERGREEN COAST CAPITAL​

* COVEO SAYS FULL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* COVEO SAYS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, BILL SHAHEEN, OPERATING EXECUTIVE WITH EVERGREEN, WILL JOIN COVEO BOARD