Feb 19 (Reuters) - Covestro AG:

* COVESTRO SAYS Q1 EBITDA GUIDANCE INCLUDES NEGATIVE CORONAVIRUS EFFECT OF EUR 60 MLN

* COVESTRO CFO SAYS WE EXPECT SOME OF THE NEGATIVE EFFECTS FROM CORONAVIRUS TO FADE IN MARCH

* COVESTRO CEO SAYS WE DO NOT EXPECT THERE TO BE EXTRA JOB CUTS ON TOP OF THE 900 ALREADY ANNOUNCED

* COVESTRO CFO SAYS 2020 EXPECTED PROFIT OF 1 TO 1.5 BILLION EUR IS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OVER ECONOMY AND PRICES