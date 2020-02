Feb 19 (Reuters) - Covestro AG:

* SAYS MARKET TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN 2020

* SAYS FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK NOT FULLY FORESEEABLE

* AIMS FOR COST CUTS OF 250 MILLION EUR IN 2020

* IN 2020 SEES CORE VOLUME GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATE

* SEES 2020 FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW (FOCF) OF 0-400 MILLION EUR

* SEES 2020 RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) OF 2-7%

* SEES 2020 EBITDA OF 1-1.5 BILLION EUR

* SEES Q1 EBITDA OF 200-280 MILLION EUR Source text: bit.ly/38EUVFn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)