March 18 (Reuters) - Covestro AG:

* COVESTRO SIGNS EUR 2.5 BILLION NEW SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH ESG ELEMENT FOR THE FIRST TIME

* COVESTRO AG - CONTRACT WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS PLUS TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17, 2020

* COVESTRO AG - NEW FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING EUR 1.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT LINE Source text - bit.ly/391jV9a Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)