May 14 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc:

* COVETRUS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 SALES $1.07 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.04 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.12 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BELIEVES Q1 NON-GAAP PRO FORMA ORGANIC NET SALES BENEFITED BY APPROXIMATELY 4% FROM CUSTOMER INVENTORY STOCKING ACTIVITY

* AT QUARTER-END, COMPANY HAD $205 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: