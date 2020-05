May 14 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc:

* COVETRUS ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

* COVETRUS INC - MATTHEW FOULSTON WILL BECOME COVETRUS’ GLOBAL CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2020

* COVETRUS INC - MATTHEW MALENFANT IS INCOMING PRESIDENT FOR COVETRUS' NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 18