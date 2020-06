June 3 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE:

* EUROFINS TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES TOTAL ANTIBODY (IGG, IGA AND IGM) DETECTION ELISA ASSAYS TO AID THE RAPID IDENTIFICATION OF PERSONS WHO HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)