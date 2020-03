March 26 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc:

* COVID-19: FIRST SOLAR MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS UPDATE

* FIRST SOLAR - MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AT HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM FACILITIES NOT IMPACTED BY GOVERNMENT-MANDATED RESTRICTIONS AT THIS TIME

* FIRST SOLAR - AT THIS TIME, CO'S UNDERSTANDING IS THAT MEASURES BY GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA DON'T IMPACT CONTINUITY OF MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS