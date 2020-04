April 3 (Reuters) - AIRBUS SE:

* STATEMENT REGARDING MEDIA REPORTS ON COVID-19 MEASURES

* AIRBUS IS IN PROCESS OF ASSESSING IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ITS OPERATIONS AND POTENTIAL MITIGATION MEASURES THAT COULD BE IMPLEMENTED

* COMPANY WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER COMMENT AT THIS STAGE