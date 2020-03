BRIEF-COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Accelerated Demand For Covetrus Prescription Management And Online Pharmacy Services

March 23 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc:

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC DRIVES ACCELERATED DEMAND FOR COVETRUS PRESCRIPTION MANAGEMENT AND ONLINE PHARMACY SERVICES

* COVETRUS INC - ACCELERATION IS LINKED TO INCREASED PRACTICE ENGAGEMENT & PET OWNER DEMAND AS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SPREADS ACROSS U.S.

* COVETRUS - OVER LAST 3 WEEKS, CO’S NETWORK OF PHARMACIES HAS SEEN SIGNIFICANT RISE IN NUMBER OF PRESCRIPTIONS FOR MEDICATIONS, THERAPEUTIC DIET FOOD

* COVETRUS INC - NUMBER OF PRODUCTS SHIPPED MONTH-TO-DATE HAS GROWN APPROXIMATELY 45% COMPARED TO 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: