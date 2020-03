March 25 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* COVID-19: TC TRANSCONTINENTAL UPDATE

* TRANSCONTINENTAL INC - IN PRINT SECTOR, MEASURES TO CLOSE NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES RESULTING IN APPROXIMATELY 1,600 TEMPORARY LAYOFFS

* TRANSCONTINENTAL - IN PRINT SECTOR, MEASURES TO CLOSE NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES RESULTING IN SIGNIFICANT TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN PRINTING ACTIVITIES