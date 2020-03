March 18 (Reuters) - COVIVIO HOTELS SCA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PANDEMIC HAS DIRECT IMPACT ON THE REVENUES OF COVIVIO HOTELS

* FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR (TO MARCH 15, 2020), WALL AND BOTTOM HOTELS SHOW AN 11% DROP IN REVPAR