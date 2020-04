BRIEF-Covivio Q1 Revenues Group Share Down At 158 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - COVIVIO SA:

* DISPOSAL TARGET OF MORE THAN €600M GROUP SHARE IN 2020

* REVENUES AT END-MARCH STOOD AT €158M (€241M AT 100%), COMPARED TO €166M (€249M AT 100%) AT END-MARCH 2019

* Q1 84% OF THE PORTFOLIO MADE UP OF OFFICES AND RESIDENTIAL

* 97.6% OCCUPANCY RATE AND 7-YEAR FIRM AVERAGE MATURITY OF LEASES

* IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON HOTELS: -10% AT LIKE FOR LIKE SCOPE

* Q1 HEALTHY ACTIVITY IN OFFICES (+1.8% AT LIKE FOR LIKE SCOPE) AND RESIDENTIAL (+3.5%)

* THE GROUP HAD €2.5BN IN LIQUIDITY AT END-MARCH, THROUGH €900M IN CASH AND €1.6BN IN UNDRAWN LINES OF CREDIT

* THE GENERAL MEETING HELD TODAY APPROVED THE DISTRIBUTION OF A €4.80 DIVIDEND