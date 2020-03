March 26 (Reuters) - Cowell e Holdings Inc:

* COWELL E HOLDINGS INC - PROPOSED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK24.2640 CENTS PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK22.3976 CENTS PER SHARE

* COWELL E HOLDINGS- REVENUE FOR YEAR ABOUT US$542.6 MILLION, UP 1.26%

* COWELL E HOLDINGS INC - NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR US$29.3 MILLION, UP 110.6%

* COWELL E HOLDINGS- SALES OF GROUP IN 2020 WOULD BE AFFECTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: