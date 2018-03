March 22 (Reuters) - Cowell E Holdings Inc:

* PROPOSED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK5.1553 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY ‍REVENUE US$740.7 MILLION, DOWN 19.0 PERCENT​

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE US$27.6 MILLION, DOWN 3.1%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: