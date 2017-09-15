BRIEF-Cowen and CEFC China provide update on CFIUS review

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc

* Cowen and CEFC China provide update on CFIUS review

* Cowen - co, CEFC China Energy Company have withdrawn and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to committee on foreign investment in United States​

* Cowen - CEFC China agreed to provide Cowen with $175 million in debt financing concurrently with closing of equity investment​

* Cowen Inc - acceptance of refiling of a joint voluntary notice by CFIUS will trigger a new 30-day review period

* Cowen - ‍joint voluntary notice to CFIUS to permit more time for review and discussion with CFIUS in connection with proposed deal by CEFC China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: