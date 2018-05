May 24 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc:

* COWEN INC- CO MAY OFFER, SELL DEBT SECURITIES IN ONE OR MORE SERIES AND IN AMOUNTS, AT PRICES AND ON TERMS THAT CO WILL DETERMINE AT TIME OF OFFERING

* COWEN INC - DEBT SECURITIES MAY BE SENIOR OR SUBORDINATED - SEC FILING

* COWEN INC - AGGREGATE INITIAL OFFERING PRICE OF DEBT SECURITIES THAT CO WILL OFFER WILL NOT EXCEED $162 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2sfiZLl) Further company coverage: