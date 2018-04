April 26 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc:

* COWEN ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 119 PERCENT TO $251.4 MILLION

* AS OF APRIL 1, 2018, ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $10.8 BILLION, A $0.2 BILLION DECREASE FROM JANUARY 1, 2018