Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc:

* COWEN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $204.5 MILLION VERSUS $122.3 MILLION

* AS OF JAN 1, 2018, AUM WERE $11.0 BILLION, A $0.5 BILLION INCREASE FROM JAN 1, 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.51‍​

* QTRLY ECONOMIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* ON FEB 13, BOARD APPROVED A $23.6 MILLION INCREASE IN CO‘S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* DUE TO TCJA, CO REQUIRED TO RE-MEASURE DEFERRED TAX ASSETS RESULTING IN RECOGNITION OF TAX CHARGE OF $46.6 MILLION IN Q4 2017