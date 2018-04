April 26 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* AS OF APRIL 1, 2018, ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $10.8 BILLION, A $0.2 BILLION DECREASE FROM JANUARY 1, 2018

* QTRLY ECONOMIC INCOME PER SHARE $0.79 Source text: (bit.ly/2JtQmRw) Further company coverage: