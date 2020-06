BRIEF-Cox Automotive Says Auto Sales To Drop 24.2% In First Half Of 2020

June 26 (Reuters) - Cox Automotive:

* COX AUTOMOTIVE - AUTO SALES TO DROP 24.2% IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* COX AUTOMOTIVE - ANNUAL VEHICLE SALES PACE IN U.S. IS EXPECTED TO FINISH NEAR 12.6 MILLION IN JUNE, DOWN FROM LAST YEAR’S 17.2 MILLION

* COX AUTOMOTIVE - JUNE SALES VOLUME IS FORECAST TO FALL 30% FROM JUNE 2019 & FINISH NEAR 1,070,000 UNITS

* COX AUTOMOTIVE - SALES IN FIRST HALF ARE FORECAST TO FINISH DOWN 24.2% VERSUS 2019

* COX AUTOMOTIVE - SALES IN FULL-YEAR ARE FORECAST TO BE 12.9 MILLION, DOWN FROM 17 MILLION IN 2019

* COX AUTOMOTIVE - COVID VIRUS & RESULTING ECONOMIC RECESSION CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT AUTO INDUSTRY

* COX AUTOMOTIVE - PACE OF AUTO SALES RECOVERY IS EXPECTED TO SLOW IN JUNE & WEEKS AHEAD AS A NUMBER OF FACTORS MAY KEEP BUYERS AWAY Source text for Eikon: