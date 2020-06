BRIEF-Cox & Kings Says Official Premises Were Not Raided By Enforcement Directorate

June 16 (Reuters) - Cox & Kings Ltd:

* COX & KINGS LTD SAYS OFFICIAL PREMISES OF COX & KINGS LTD WERE NOT RAIDED BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

* COX & KINGS LTD SAYS THERE IS NO WRITTEN COMMUNICATION RECEIVED FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE TO CO

* COX & KINGS -FEW RAIDS CARRIED OUT BY ED AT RESIDENTIAL PREMISES OF SUSPENDED DIRECTORS AND ERSTWHILE KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO HAVE RESIGNED

* COX & KINGS -RAIDS WERE CARRIED OUT BY ED IN MATTER OF LOAN AVAILED FROM YES BANK UNDER TENURE OF DIRECTORS WHICH ARE NOW SUSPENDED