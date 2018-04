April 19 (Reuters) - C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd:

* EXPECTS QTRLY CONSOLIDATED LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF UP TO US$3 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO CONTINUED DROP IN VIETNAM SWINE PRICES AS COMPARED TO PCP

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A SMALL CONSOLIDATED LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF UP TO US$3 MLN FOR QTR