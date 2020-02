Feb 20 (Reuters) - C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $345.8 MILLION VERSUS $281.7 MILLION

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF HK$0.024

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK CAUSED OPERATIONAL DELAYS

* REMAIN CAUTIOUS FOR YEAR 2020

* EFFECT OF SWINE RESTOCKING EFFORTS MAY AFFECT BOTH FEED AND FARM BUSINESSES