2 days ago
BRIEF-C.P. Pokphand Co. posts HY loss attributable of $13.0 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-C.P. Pokphand Co. posts HY loss attributable of $13.0 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd :

* HY loss attributable $ 13.0 million versus profit $154.1 million

* HY revenue $2.64‍​ billion versus $2.41 billion

* In second half, directors are hopeful that group's farm and food businesses in Vietnam will see improved performance in the near future

* Directors remain cautious about second half of 2017

* ‍Group's results for full year of 2017 cannot be expected to approach profitability achieved in 2016​ Source text : (bit.ly/2vWuACn) Further company coverage:

