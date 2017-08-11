FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C.P. Pokphand Co. posts HY loss attributable of $13.0 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-C.P. Pokphand Co. posts HY loss attributable of $13.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd :

* HY loss attributable $ 13.0 million versus profit $154.1 million

* HY revenue $2.64‍​ billion versus $2.41 billion

* In second half, directors are hopeful that group’s farm and food businesses in Vietnam will see improved performance in the near future

* Directors remain cautious about second half of 2017

* ‍Group's results for full year of 2017 cannot be expected to approach profitability achieved in 2016​ Source text : (bit.ly/2vWuACn) Further company coverage:

