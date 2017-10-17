BRIEF-CP reports third quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* CP reports third quarter diluted EPS of $3.50, adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90, raises full-year guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$2.90

* Q3 earnings per share c$3.50

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.6 billion

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - ‍now expects 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in double-digits from full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $10.29​

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - qtrly ‍operating ratio of 56.7 percent improved by 100 basis points from 57.7 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view c$11.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: