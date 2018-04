BRIEF-CP, TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW take significant steps forward, avoid work stoppage

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP, TCRC-TRAIN & ENGINE AND IBEW TAKE SIGNIFICANT STEPS FORWARD, AVOID WORK STOPPAGE

* REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018

* WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA

* AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP'S NETWORK