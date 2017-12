Dec 22 (Reuters) - PSP INVESTMENTS -

* CPDQ AND PSP INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCED A JOINT INVESTMENT IN FIVES, AN INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING GROUP HEADQUARTERED IN FRANCE

* PSP INVESTMENTS SAYS CDPQ AND PSP INVESTMENTS WILL EACH ACQUIRE A SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN FIVES, WHICH WILL REMAIN CONTROLLED BY ITS MANAGEMENT

* PSP INVESTMENTS SAYS ARDIAN, AN INVESTMENT HOUSE, WILL CONTINUE TO BE PART OF NEW SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE, AS A MINORITY CO-INVESTOR