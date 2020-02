Feb 25 (Reuters) - CPH CHEMIE UND PAPIER HOLDING AG :

* FY TOTAL NET SALES FOR YEAR OF CHF 524.7 MILLION WERE 1.7% BELOW THEIR 2018 LEVEL

* IN PLACE OF A DIVIDEND, BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL RECOMMEND A CHF 1.80 REDUCTION IN NOMINAL VALUE OF CPH SHARE AND REPAYMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS OF REDUCTION AMOUNT

* FY EBIT WAS RAISED 9.6% TO CHF 56.6 MILLION

* FY NET RESULTS FOR THE YEAR CHF 48.5 MILLION VERSUS CHF 42.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/32mKiEW Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)