Oct 12 (Reuters) - CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG:

* SEES FY NET SALES GROWTH ONLY SLIGHTLY BELOW LEVEL ACHIEVED FOR FIRST-HALF PERIOD

* EBIT MARGIN FOR THE YEAR IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO BETWEEN 9% AND 11%

* FY NET RESULT LIKELY TO BE MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS 2017 LEVEL

* H1 REVENUE GROWTH CONTINUED TO A SIMILAR EXTENT IN THE THIRD-QUARTER PERIOD