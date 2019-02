BRIEF-CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding FY EBIT At CHF 51.6 Mln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - CPH CHEMIE UND PAPIER HOLDING AG :

* FY NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO CHF 42.3 MILLION

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.30 PER SHARE TO BE PROPOSED TOGETHER WITH A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.50 PER SHARE

* CONSOLIDATED EBITDA FOR THE YEAR WAS RAISED 146.2% TO CHF 83.1 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO SEE A CONTINUATION OF THE PRESENT POSITIVE BUSINESS TRENDS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* EXPECTS TO SEE A CONTINUATION OF THE PRESENT POSITIVE BUSINESS TRENDS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* OUTLOOK 2019: NET RESULT EXCLUDING EXTRAORDINARY INFLUENCES IS LIKELY TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH PY LEVEL