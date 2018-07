July 20 (Reuters) - CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG :

* H1 CHF 26.7 MILLION IMPROVEMENT IN OUR EBIT RESULT TO CHF 27.8 MILLION

* H1 NET RESULT FOR PERIOD WAS RAISED CHF 24.9 MILLION TO CHF 22.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO REPORT INCREASED NET SALES FOR 2018 AND EARNINGS THAT IS SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT ON PREVIOUS YEAR