July 10 (Reuters) - CPH CHEMIE UND PAPIER HOLDING AG :

* REPAYS CHF 120 MILLION BOND

* BALANCE SHEET EQUITY RATIO HAS RISEN ACCORDINGLY, BACK TOWARDS 60%

* HAS ALSO ARRANGED A NEW ADDITIONAL CHF 40 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY WITH SWISS BANKS Source text - bit.ly/2JnIR17 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)