Sept 14 (Reuters) - CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG :

* ISSUED A CHF 85 MILLION CORPORATE BOND AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.00%, MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.0%

* FUNDS GENERATED BY THIS NEW BOND ISSUE WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE CPH'S CURRENT CHF 120 MILLION 2014-2019 2.75% BOND