July 1 (Reuters) - CPH Ltd:

* UNIT GOT LETTER FROM LABOUR OFFICE, JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA WITH DECISION IN RELATION TO LABOUR DISPUTE BETWEEN UNIT & 13 OF ITS FORMER EMPLOYEES

* LABOUR OFFICE AWARDED CASE IN FAVOUR OF COMPLAINANTS & ORDERED CPM TO MAKE FULL SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMED SHORTFALL OF RETRENCHMENT BENEFITS

* CO DOES NOT AGREE WITH DECISION AND WILL APPEAL TO HIGH COURT