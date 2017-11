Nov 6 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc:

* CPI Aero awarded $15.8 million multi-year contract by Lockheed Martin for F-35 canopy drive shaft assemblies

* CPI Aerostructures Inc - ‍deliveries are expected to begin during Q3 of 2018 and continue through December 31, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: